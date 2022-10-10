Saudi Arabia - Thousands of industry captains and medical practitioners flocked to Riyadh to attend the Global Health exhibition held from 9 to 11 October at the Riyadh International Convention Center.

The gathering will discuss investment opportunities in the sector with the aim of improving the quality of services while tackling challenges facing the Saudi health sector.

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 26,000 attendees and 112 speakers from all over the world, discussing the digitization of healthcare, as well as the transition to new models of care.

This year's event includes the leaders forum, which facilitates meaningful dialogue between thought leaders and government officials. Also, healthcare entrepreneurs will be given a chance to address investors about the ability of their technologies to plug gaps in the local healthcare market.

New additions to the event this year include the Medical Lab Space, which highlights the latest innovations and technologies in tests and medical laboratories. Sessions under (Innov8 Talks) will be launched to promote healthcare startups through live product demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).