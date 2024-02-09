Emirates Health Services today kicked off the first International Critical Care and Organ Donation and Transplant Conference at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

The 3-days conference aims to highlight the role of artificial intelligence in critical care and the future of critical care training, organ donation, and transplant.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services Sector at EHS, with the attendance of several officials and department directors, and a diverse array of doctors, specialists, and experts from around the world, who will share knowledge and latest developments in critical care, organ donation and transplantation.

The conference serves as an exceptional platform for learning, communication, and cooperation through several interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions aimed at raising awareness about the latest developments, research, results, technology, and equipment used in this medical field.

In this regard, Dr. Sumaya Al Zarouni, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs at Al Qassimi Hospital, an EHS facility, said, "The event marks the first international conference organised by Emirates Health Services focusing on critical care and organ donation and transplantation. Due to the technological impact on medical sciences, we have ensured that the conference includes sessions on the latest applications of artificial intelligence and practical training workshops, as it is an educational event and an ideal platform aimed at gathering medical professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge and experiences through valuable sessions spread over three days."

Sessions on the first day of the conference cover four main topics ranging from cardiovascular health, an overview of organ donation and transplantation, an ultrasound and Transcranial Doppler course, followed by discussions on respiratory diseases, the latest guidelines on acute respiratory distress syndrome, critical care, Hemodynamics, Nephrology critical care, and a course on organ donation and family approach in the United Arab Emirates.

The second day of the event covers topics such as sepsis, acute liver failure management, new guidelines on fever in intensive care units, organ donation art and multi-organ transplant art, workshops on continuous renal replacement therapy, followed by sessions on Hemodynamics, nutrition, neurocritical care, nursing, and quality and research in organ donation and transplantation.

As for the third and final day of the conference, it begins with keynote sessions on the 7D framework of fluid stewardship, long-term care, and the benefits of multidisciplinary rehabilitation post-intensive care syndrome. This is followed by a session on "Hayat", the National Programme for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissue, to discuss its progress and future plans. Workshops on Hemodynamics and mechanical ventilation will also be held, along with several sessions and discussions focusing on multi-organ transplantation.