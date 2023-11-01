The healthcare digital transformation platform Almouneer has raised $3.6 million in a seed funding round led by Dubai-based Global Ventures, as per an emailed press release.

Proparco and Digital Africa, through the Bridge Fund, Wrightwood Investments, and other leading international funds, also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to develop and expand the digital diabetes management platform DRU.

“This round will now catapult us into the next phase of our business, helping us grow our team and talent further, invest in our technology and broaden DRU’s provider network,” Co-founder and CEO of Almouneer Noha Khater commented.

