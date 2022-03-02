The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2022), which concluded its 21st edition on March 1, registered direct and indirect business deals worth more than AED2 billion ($544 million).

The event attracted 21,000 visitors and participants including some of the world’s foremost specialists and experts in the dermatology and cosmetics sector, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

This exceptional volume of deals also highlights Dubai’s emergence as a venue for major industries to connect, network and explore partnerships and the UAE’s position as a major player in the global medical and scientific sector.

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, stated, "A prominent event attended by the industry’s leading companies, Dubai Derma received significant positive feedback from participants and visitors. Through Dubai Derma, we seek to support the UAE’s efforts to stimulate the growth of the medical sector and contribute to greater trade and engagement in the sector between the UAE and the rest of the world. We are very pleased to see high demand and advance bookings from companies for next year’s event."

The Derma Dubai conference featured 326 scientific lectures, 79 workshops, and more than 90 scientific poster presentations focused on various developments related to cosmetic surgery, lasers, cosmetic dermatology and anti-aging, among others.

Dr Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma Conference, said the scientific conferences and forums at the event offered international medical institutions an opportunity to exchange new information and ideas that will influence and shape new conversations in the global medical community.

Dr Galadari stated: "Dubai’s ability to offer a safe environment for global events marked by globally benchmarked protocols offered industry professionals an opportunity to gather together under one roof to share experiences and share the latest research on the dermatology sector. During Dubai Derma, we witnessed the results of the exceptional work of health and security authorities in the UAE, which enabled us to build unique partnerships with many organisations, including skin and beauty sectors around the world.”

The last day of the conference touched on several scientific topics, including diseases prevalent in the scalp, methods of diagnosis and treatment, the correct ways to treat facial irritation, and the importance of non-thermal lasers in the fight against aging and a study of complex clinical conditions.

The third day of the conference also hosted several workshops that discussed various topics like modern scientific treatment of fat degradation, demonstrations on the new picosecond laser technique, which is used to remove tattoos, treatment of scars, the basics of skin treatment at the bottom of the face, ways to maintain natural facial features after significant weight loss, dealing with complex surgical scars and burns, and modern microbar pricking devices like microblading.

The Dubai Derma 2022 conference raised awareness on the scientific aspects of dermatology and brought together some of the industry’s leading names from around the world, such as Dr Jean Bologna, Professor of Dermatology at Yale University and Assistant Secretary-General of the International Society of Dermatology, who gave a lecture focused on various scientific aspects of dermatology and immune deficiencies that may lead to skin diseases such as lupus.

