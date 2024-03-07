Notching a total deal value of AED2.4 billion ($650 million) the 23rd edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, (Dubai Derma 2024) has wound to a close. This year’s edition became the largest scientific conference and exhibition for dermatology and cosmetic procedures worldwide.

Over three days, Dubai Derma reinforced the UAE's position as a regional and global hub for medical and cosmetic treatment, thanks to high-quality healthcare, short waiting periods, and competitive pricing.

The UAE has become an ideal destination for patients seeking treatment abroad, and this year's deals underscore the significant importance of the global and local skincare and beauty care sector. The conference further solidified Dubai's global status as a crucial hub for medical gatherings, providing a platform for meetings, scientific knowledge exchange, deal-making, and adopting cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence that shapes the future of dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

Bringing novelty

Dr Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, stated: "Dubai Derma, as usual, continues to bring novelty, be it through new scientific topics or the introduction of modern devices. The highlight this year was the exclusive launch of a skin renewal device which was revealed recently in the United States, now available at Dubai Derma.

“Numerous technologies, treatments, and products were unveiled for the first time at the exhibition, contributing to the increasing interest each year, especially among students and physicians. What sets Dubai Derma apart from other medical conferences and exhibitions is its ability to gather expertise from around the world in one place, a feature not commonly found in other conferences and exhibitions in different countries."

Dr Galadari added: "Today's beauty trends focus on embracing your true self and emphasizing the enhancement of your natural appearance. In Dubai Derma this year, we shed light on new technologies that support this trend, in addition to focusing on the therapeutic aspect of stubborn diseases such as vitiligo and psoriasis. These diseases not only affect the physical health of patients but also their mental well-being. Our goal is to support patient treatment with minimal risk and encourage them to undergo therapy."

Scientific experience

Dubai Derma offers a comprehensive scientific experience, encouraging recent medical graduates and students to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field. The conference hosted a scientific competition for students, providing them with the opportunity to engage in practical training through surgical workshops.

Moreover, it highlights cutting-edge treatments in dermatology and cosmetic medicine, such as exosomes. Exosomes, used to activate skin cells, are employed in treating conditions like hair thinning and excessive hair loss. They are regenerative cells capable of healing and repairing tissues, offering a safe and effective alternative to traditional plasma therapy. Discussions include the sources and effects of exosomes, along with advancements in plasma therapy.

Amb Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma, said: “For the past 23 years, Dubai Derma has consistently achieved remarkable milestones. This year, the total value of commercial deals reached AED2.4 billion, prompting us to focus even more on organizing and enhancing such conferences for their significant impact on bolstering our national and global economy. We are committed to developing external relations, strengthening partnerships, fostering effective dialogue, and maintaining balanced relationships with nations worldwide.”

He also said: “This year, we have worked towards attracting various global companies to provide our visitors with an exceptional experience, whether through their diverse products or advanced technologies they offer."

AI in dermatology

The conference's final day covered various topics, including the use of artificial intelligence in dermatology, diagnostic and treatment approaches for psoriasis, lichen planus syndrome, Toree syndrome, and skin changes associated with menopause. Workshops addressed new methods for vitiligo treatment, the role of technology in advancing medicine, and the dangers of skin rupture, along with new ways to assess the severity of superficial fungal infections and their clinical effects.

Dubai Derma 2024 brought together leading dermatologists, industry pioneers, and decision-makers from the region and around the world. As the largest dermatology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, this year's edition attracted over 25,000 visitors and participants from 112 countries. The exhibition featured dedicated pavilions for participating countries, with South Korea showcasing its latest products in dermatology and skincare.

