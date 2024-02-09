Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider, has launched a state-of-the-art gastrointestinal and liver disease centre.

Located at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island, the Jazzar Gastrointestinal & Liver Disease Centre, headed by the renowned Dr Ahmad Jazzar, seeks to provide the most technologically advanced treatments in the field. The centre specialises in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions involving the pancreas, liver, gallbladder, colon, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine.

Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, attended the launch ceremony. Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Dr Ghuwaya Al-Neyadi, Non-Executive Director of Burjeel Holdings, were also present.

Expertise in Interventional Endoscopy

With over 25 years of extensive experience in gastroenterology, the American Board-certified Dr Jazzar’s expertise extends to interventional endoscopy services. Dr Jazzar has done more than 40,000 diagnostic and interventional endoscopies throughout his career.

He leads the centre in offering advanced services, including Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) & Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), Digital Spyglass Cholangioscopy to treat complex bile duct stones & strictures, Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) & heartburn, Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), Video Capsule Endoscopy, Esophageal Manometry to assess esophageal contractions & swallowing problems, Wireless pH capsule monitoring device in patients with reflux symptoms to measure esophageal acid exposure, and enteroscopy to examine the small intestine.

The centre treats a wide range of conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, hematemesis (vomiting blood), hematochezia (blood in stool), melena, feeding and swallowing difficulties, acid-peptic disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, yellow jaundice, abnormal liver function, fatty liver and liver diseases, acute and chronic pancreatitis, foreign body removal, GI cancer diagnostics, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and diarrhea.

Tailored treatments

The centre provides comprehensive and coordinated care tailored to the unique needs of each patient, delivered by a skilled team of professionals. An example of this approach is the range of services available for patients struggling with weight management issues, including medication, intragastric balloon placement, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. Another example is the Hydrogen Breath Test to assess conditions such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, dairy product intolerance, and intolerance to specific foods and fruits.

“At the centre, we aim to utilise our capabilities in delivering high-quality healthcare to patients suffering from digestive tract and liver disorders. Our experienced medical professionals employ a multidisciplinary approach for diagnosis and offer comprehensive solutions. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to assess and address the identified issues,” said Dr Jazzar.

Other experts at the centre are Dr Mazn Karmo, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Tarek Fathi Nasser, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Huda Kataa, Consultant Gastroenterologist, and Dr Krish Venkatesh, Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist.

Advanced treatments in the UAE

“Burjeel Holdings consistently invests in cutting-edge medical technologies and innovations to facilitate the delivery of complex care. Leveraging Dr Jazzar’s expertise, we are committed to helping those facing digestive tract and liver disorders. We seek to reinforce the UAE’s position as a premier destination for these services and to continue providing our patients with advanced treatments,” said Sunil.

