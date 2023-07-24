ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has been awarded a contract to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Al Dhafra region, owned by ADNOC, in a significant move that further underlines its Operation and Management (O&M) capabilities.

Under the agreement, Burjeel Holdings will assume full operational responsibility for Al Dhannah Hospital, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the community in Al Dhafra region. The appointment will enable the Group to promote world-class services in the area by delivering patient-centred outcomes and coordinated care through clinically integrated operations.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with ADNOC by bringing our state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Al Dhafra region. This agreement is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ capabilities and experience in the O&M space, enabling the Group to grow and expand in an asset-light manner in the UAE and region. Our longstanding experience in working with ADNOC will enable us to unlock the best offerings with the highest standards to the region, all centered around providing the highest quality patient care.”

Al Dhannah Hospital is one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in the Al Dhafra region, with a capacity of 122 beds, accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) offering multi-specialty services, including occupational medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, and emergency care.