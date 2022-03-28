Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC & India, will invest Rs 500 crores ($65.5 million) in hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3,500 people.

For this, Aster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Government of Tamil Nadu. The MoU was presented by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, who met MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, last Saturday during his visit to Dubai.

Expanding services

Stalin has encouraged the initiative and ensured support to the healthcare group. This will further expand the services of Aster to all the South Indian states.

In India, Aster has a predominant presence in the southern and western states with its current investment in India at approximately Rs 3,000 crores.

The group recently announced collaboration with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab.

