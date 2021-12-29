PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Halwani Bros Company has recommended distributing cash dividends, equivalent to 20% of the capital, for fiscal year 2021.
The cash dividend distribution stands at SAR 2 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 70.714 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 65.68 million, down 19% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 81.39 million.
Source: Mubasher
