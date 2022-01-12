BERLIN- Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday.

The leader of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) had said in the legislature on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.

Lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) heckled Scholz on Wednesday over his government's plans, saying they say were splitting German society, and held up signs reading "freedom instead of division."

