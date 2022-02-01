BERLIN- The European Commission has given the green light for state aid of 1.7 billion euros ($1.91 billion) planned for Berlin's airport to help ensure it does not go bankrupt, the German Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt airport opened in 2020 almost a decade later than planned and in the middle of a global slump in air travel due to COVID-19.

Operators of the airport applied for aid made available through the Temporary Framework scheme to firms hit hard by the crisis.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Klaus Lauer Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray) ((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))