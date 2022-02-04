German five-year bond yields briefly turned positive for the first time since 2018 on Friday, as traders continued to ramp up bets on rate hikes this year following the European Central Bank's hawkish turn a day earlier.

With eurozone inflation stuck at record highs, markets seized on the fact that ECB President Christine Lagarde did not repeat her earlier line that a 2022 rate rise was very unlikely when addressing the media after the bank's policy meeting.

Sources after the meeting told Reuters that a decision to dial back stimulus now looks likely in March, starting with a faster-than-expected draw-down of the bank's bond purchases.

After a sharp repricing following the meeting, money market bets on ECB hikes firmed further on Friday to price as much as a 10 basis-point rate rise by June 2022 and 50 bps worth of tightening by December. IRPR

Shorter-dated bonds, which are aligned with interest rate expectations, bore the brunt of Friday's sell-off.

Along Germany's five-year yield briefly crossing into the positive territory for the first time since May 2018 DE5YT=RR , Dutch five-year yield also rose above 0% for the first time since November 2018.

Two-year yields continued to lead the sell-off and in Germany were up 2 bps by 1323 GMT.

The repricing of ECB rate expectations has led to a dramatic shift in the short-end of the euro-area yield curve. Germany's two-year yield is up 33 bps this week in its biggest weekly rise since 2008.

"I think most of this market reaction is also due to positioning, liquidity and stop losses," said Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"I don't think markets have a grasp of what's going on.... They are trading more from a risk perspective than anything else."

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 2 bps to 0.17%, having risen as much as 5 bps in earlier trade.

Two- and five-year bond yields were also off the day's highs, with the five-year yield back below 0%.

Italian bond yields came under renewed pressure in very volatile trade. After surging some 20 bps on Thursday, two to 10-year yields were up 4-10 bps on the day.

10-year yields briefly touched their highest since May 2020 at 1.73%. Two and five-year yields breached similar milestones.

The closely-watched risk premium 10-year Italian bonds pay over German yields briefly rose above 153 bps, the highest since September 2020.

"You have to price more risk premium in credit-like instruments with heavy debt burdens because the central bank punch bowl has been taken away," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS, who expects the premium could rise as high as 175 bps.

Longer-dated bond yields fell and flattened the German yield curve. The gap between five and 30-year yields narrowed to the smallest since 2008, following a similar move in the 10-30 yield segment on Thursday.

The euro area swap curve, as measured by the gap between 10 and 30-year swap rates has inverted - only the third such occassion on record.

Investors say yield curve flattening reflects concern of central banks hiking hurting economic growth in order to stamp out surging inflation.

Later in the session focus will turn to U.S. jobs data.

