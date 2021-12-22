ArabFinance: General Motors submits a plan to offer electric cars in the Egyptian market in 2022, a statement by the cabinet said.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly checked the model of an electric car produced by General Motors, telling the representatives of General Motors, and its agent in Egypt, Mansour Group, that the government can promote the sales of the car through various programs and initiatives, and through a number of incentives and exemptions granted to consumers.

Madbouly urged the two companies to prepare a detailed plan on the manufacturing of the car in Egypt so that the government takes the necessary support steps.

During the meeting, CEO of Al Mansour Group Ankush Arora presented a proposal to launch the manufacturing of electric cars in Egypt, which is a goal the government has been working on along with the localization of electric automotive feeding industries.

Arora also displayed the company's vision on the factors it perceives as essential for the success of the electrical cars market in Egypt, as those are similar to the incentives adopted in many other countries.

The CEO noted that the number of electric vehicles offered in 2021 has recorded 2.65 million, with a rise of 168 percent compared to 2020. Further, the share of electric vehicles doubled to 14 percent globally up from seven percent in 2020. He added that the electric cars market is estimated to grow 27 percent per annum globally until 2030.

It is worth noting that the negotiations of Nasr cars - affiliated with the public business sector - with the Chinese Dongfeng Company to produce electric cars stopped as they failed to agree on reducing the price of the imported component, according to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector.