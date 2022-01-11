RIYADH: US automotive company General Motors has appointed the Saudi lubricants and automotive services company Petromin Corp. as a new wholesale distributor for ACDelco in the Kingdom.

ACDelco, a subsidiary of General Motors, is the region’s primary supplier of aftermarket products. Since 1998, it has produced and sold 50 million batteries in the region.

The move comes as General Motors focuses on growing the independent aftermarket, or IAM, as part of its customer care and aftersales strategy, it said in a statement.

“The partnership stems from our shared growth mindset, serving our aim to further develop the IAM business in KSA through a keen focus on non-GM maintenance parts and commodities,” director of customer care & aftersales at GM, Rohan Fernandes, said.

“This new chapter will cement our presence in the independent aftermarket and allow us to continue to grow our business in KSA,” he added.

Founded in 1968, Jeddah-based Petromin Corporation operates in lubricant oils, including manufacturing, industrial, and automotive oils and lubricants, car servicing, fuel retailing and car dealerships.

It has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and owns a market share of 40 percent across the Kingdom.