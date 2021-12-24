PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France reported a record 94,124new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday while the number ofpeople hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month highat close to 16,200, according to official data.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens outweekly data reporting irregularities, also reached a new recordof 66,417, a total that has tripled in just one month.

