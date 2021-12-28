ArabFinance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has registered three companies to pave the way for their listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), the FRAs Chairman Mohamed Omran revealed in a statement.

The companies are namely Macro Group Pharmaceuticals, Nahr El khair for Development, Investment, and Environmental Service, and Industrial and Engineering Projects Co, Omran said.

Macro Group is expected to be listed on the EGX at a fair value (FV) of EGP 3.5 billion, while Nahr el Khair will be listed on the EGX at a FV of EGP 500 million, he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the shares of Industrial and Engineering Projects will be offered on Nile X with a FV of EGP 117 million, he added.

The listing of the three companies on the EGX will boost their business volume, attract foreign investments, and diversify investment options for investors, Omran noted.

In another context, the chairman said that the FRA is close to approve 11 securitization issuance worth a combined EGP 11.5 billion this week.

The FRA also studied 26 bond issuances worth a total of EGP 21.5 billion, of which 15 issuances have been approved at a value of over EGP 10 billion, including the first corporate green bonds worth $100 million (EGP 1.5 billion), he remarked.

All the approvals come in line with the FRAs comprehensive strategy for the non-banking financial activities (2018-2022), Omran stressed.