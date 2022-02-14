MOSCOW- Foreign investors sold 126 billion roubles ($1.65 billion) worth of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds as Ukraine tensions jolted markets in January, the central bank said on Monday.

Outflows were smaller than those seen in the stressful periods of April 2018 and March 2020, the bank said in a report.

It said the share of non-residents among holders of OFZ bonds fell to 18.7% in January.

It said that foreign investors had also sold 111.1 billion roubles worth of Russian shares in January, compared with outflows in equities of 115.5 billion roubles the month before.

($1 = 76.4060 roubles)

