DUBAI - flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the start of flights to Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate this route from Dubai.

The carrier will also resume its operations to Yanbu growing its network in the Kingdom to six points including Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh.

Flights to Yanbu International Airport (YNB), also known as Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, start on 24th February with a three times weekly service, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport (ULH) will start on 2nd March 2022 and will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, "We are pleased to be able to offer passengers from the UAE and our network the opportunity to visit and explore one of the world’s most beautiful and untouched destinations. We are also looking forward to the resumption of our operations to Yanbu in the Al Madinah Province. flydubai is dedicated to further strengthening the cultural, trade and tourism ties between our two countries by making travel more accessible. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities for their ongoing support.

