Valu, Mena’s leading financial technology company, has announced a strategic rebranding, marking a pivotal shift in its brand architecture.

Valu is no longer just a Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) platform nor a consumer finance player only; it has evolved to become a universal financial technology powerhouse with a comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

The rebranding is a milestone in the company’s journey of growth and transformation as it represents its commitment to better serving its clients and expanding its reach in the dynamic world of financial technology.

A game-changer

Valu has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and a game-changer in the fintech space since its inception as the first BNPL platform in the Mena region. It now hosts a universe of cutting-edge financial solutions and services that empower individuals to pursue their aspirations and improve their quality of life.

As the fintech industry evolves rapidly, Valu recognises the importance of adapting to meet clients' changing needs and demands. This strategic rebranding not only reflects Valu’s growth but underscores the company’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in serving a broader range of clients across various sectors.

Under the new brand identity, Valu has refreshed its logo, application, and overall visual identity to represent the company in a more modern and dynamic way. The new brand identity embodies the company’s core values of responsibility, innovation, prioritising people, and agility, while the revamped application offers an expanded range of services and solutions.

New capabilities

The application's new design highlights Valu’s enhanced capabilities and investments in cutting-edge technologies through its ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing clients with unparalleled access to financial solutions through a universal platform.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: “One of the key drivers behind our strategic rebranding is our unwavering focus on client centricity. We developed our offerings to provide clients with everything they need through one platform. Our expanded suite of fully digitalised products and services will empower individuals and businesses and foster financial inclusion.

“Valu today is no longer a consumer finance company; we now offer an instant cash redemption programme, savings solutions, investment products, B2B services platform, and more. As such, it was about time for Valu to undergo a brand restructuring to reflect the breadth and depth of its brand portfolio as well as its current position as a universal financial technology powerhouse. The rebranding further encompasses an intensified effort to build strategic partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders, global brands, and market innovators to accelerate the development and deployment of ground-breaking solutions that will shape the future of the fintech industry.”

