Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed "Themar" to provide crowdfunding solutions.

With Themar, seven authorised companies are now offering debt-based crowdfunding solutions in Saudi Arabia.



This decision reflects SAMA's endeavour to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.