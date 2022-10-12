Egypt - Mastercard will strategically invest in the fintech-focused venture capital (VC) investment platform, Nclude, to support Egypt’s fintech ecosystem and accelerate digital transformation in the country, according to an emailed press release on October 11th.

This move will support financial inclusion in Egypt through investing in rising early-and-growth stage fintech and fintech-enabled companies.

The partnership marks Mastercard’s dedication to supporte the government’s efforts and regulations that help the process of digital transformation in Egypt.

Upon the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Nclude was launched in March 2022 with $100 million in investments from Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt (NBE), and Banque du Caire (BDC), along with Egyptian Banks Company (EBC) and e-Finance.

It is noteworthy that Mastercard is committed to supporting financial inclusion worldwide, pledging to connect 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses, including 25 million women entrepreneurs, to the digital economy by 2025.

