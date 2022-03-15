RIYADH: Fintech Saudi Arabia has officially opened the first of its kind, the Financial Technology Center in the Kingdom located in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The project comes as part of the efforts of the Saudi Central Bank in cooperation with the Capital Markets Authority to stimulate growth in the financial technology sector in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Attendants at the opening of the center included the Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of the Capital Markets Authority Mohammed El-Kuwaiz and Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).