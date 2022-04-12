Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced two block trading deals at a combined value of $123.4 million on the shares of Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments.

A block deal was executed on 201.6 million subscription rights in the company at a total value of $54.87 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fawry recorded a block trading deal worth $68.59 million on 215.124 million shares of Fawry.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company has reported an increase in consolidated net profits to EGP 193.738 million from EGP 145.198 million in the same period of 2020.

