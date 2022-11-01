valU — Egypt’s leading buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech platforms — announced its partnership this week with Makadi Heights, one of Orascom Development’s fully-integrated towns in the Red Sea, to avail convenient financing solutions for home maintenance, renovation fees, and furnishing.

Homeowners at Makadi Heights will be able to comfortably cover the costs associated with the maintenance and renovation of their homes through valU’s flexible and accessible payment plans.

valU’s collaboration with Makadi Heights is a testament to valU’s goal of empowering customers and easing their financial commitments. On this front, homeowners will be able to comfortably maintain the quality of their homes without having to deal with any immediate lump sum upfront costs.

The partnership is part of a series of agreements that valU is rolling out with key real estate players to empower homeowners across the nation.

By availing solutions that support real estate players in providing their residents with special services and payment solutions, partnerships such as this with valU can have a significant positive impact on the real estate sector.

Additionally, similar collaborations have high potential to achieve key differentiators for real estate developers in the Egyptian market and setting them apart from the competition.

Commenting on the partnership CEO of valU Walid Hassouna said: “By collaborating with Makadi Heights, we have made strides in our commitment to generating value for our growing customer base across the Egyptian market by partnering with key real estate developers.”

“I am delighted that our innovative payment solutions will empower Makadi Heights homeowners by allowing them to access our user-friendly fintech platform to maintain their lifestyles with peace in mind. This partnership further showcases valU’s ability to identify and unlock value across the sectors it operates in and deliver on our mission to continuously identify gaps in the market where we can serve, enable, and elevate our customers’ lifestyles.”

For his part, CEO of Makdi Heights Tamer Dewidar also shared his commentary on the collaboration, saying: “We always have our eyes set on improving the experiences of our homeowners in Makadi Heights and ensure that we provide them with best-in-class services and facilities.”

“With inflation on the rise and consumer purchasing power being hindered, this partnership with valU could not have come to fruition at a more opportune time,” he added.

“The synergies that could be generated from our partnership were clear from the start — allowing Makadi Heights’ homeowners to utilise a leading BNPL platform to pay their maintenance and renovation fees over extended periods of time. We are keen to seize the opportunity to elevate the experience within the Makadi Heights community and deliver our promise of a quality lifestyle to our homeowners.”