Damen, a leading electronic payments company, has revealed its ambitious strategy for 2024. The company’s vision is to transform the way people make digital transactions, launch initiatives to increase financial inclusion, and spearhead technological innovation, thus contributing to the economic development of the Egyptian market.

Sami El Mallah, the CEO of Damen, stressed the company’s dedication to delivering a smooth and customized customer experience in the fast-changing electronic payment industry. Through ongoing research and development, Damen will offer innovative features and functions that will make the payment process easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before.

Damen strongly believes in the importance of providing everyone with access to secure digital financial services. The 2024 strategy includes initiatives to improve financial inclusion, enabling individuals to participate in the digital economy. Damen will work with governments, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to create solutions that will allow customers without bank accounts to access new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity in the Egyptian market.

The company is preparing to launch the “Damen” application, which will enable customers to perform various financial transactions quickly, easily, and securely. As a technology-driven company, Damen is committed to staying ahead of the curve by investing heavily in research and development. This will leverage the latest technological advancements, enhance security measures, optimize transaction speed, and increase the overall reliability of the Damen electronic payment platform.

El Mallah highlighted that Damen, throughout the new year, will seek partnerships and strategic collaborations with industry leaders, startups, and academic institutions. The goal is to foster innovation and speed up the development of state-of-the-art solutions that meet the changing needs of customers. Additionally, the company will focus on launching the “Damen” application.

The CEO of Damen concluded by expressing their excitement about empowering individuals and businesses across the country, creating a future where digital transactions are seamless, secure, and accessible to all.

