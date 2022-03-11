Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has censured payment technology company Paymentology because it disseminated misleading and deceptive information.

The company claimed in October 2020 that it was licensed by DFSA, which later turned out to be a misunderstanding by an employee, and said it had an office in Dubai International Financial Centre.

However, the DFSA said it the company is incorporated in the UK, has never been licensed by the DFSA and has never had any presence of any kind in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

DFSA said that in imposing the public censure, it recognised that the incorrect statement that Paymentology was licensed by the DFSA resulted from an employee’s misunderstanding, that Paymentology promptly withdrew the press release in question when it was brought to the firm’s attention and had apologised for the error.

“Were it not for Paymentology’s cooperation with the DFSA, and prompt action to correct the misleading information, the DFSA would have imposed a financial penalty on Paymentology,” the authority DFSA said.

It added that it had noticed an increasing trend in firms wrongly claiming that they are based in the DIFC and licensed by the DFSA, particularly financial services technology businesses, but such actions would not be tolerated.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

