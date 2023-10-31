The UAE-based subsidiary of Indian fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Avenues World, which owns and operates UAE’s largest payment gateway – CCAvenue.ae -- has launched its mobile-based QR Code payment solution in the UAE.

It is a key move marking the company’s debut on the international stage of offline payment solutions, starting with the UAE market.

“For the first time, we are foraying into the offline payment space in the UAE market with our innovative QR-Code payment offerings for merchants,” said Arun Jeevaraj, Vice President, Business & Operations, UAE & Saudi Arabia, CCAvenue.ae.

Multiple merchants

He said the company has onboarded multiple merchants in last few months including renowned establishments in Dubai like Prime Association Management, a renowned homeowners' association, and the esteemed Jaffer Bhai's The Biryani King of Bombay, which operates in Dubai.

According to Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, the company's foray into the offline payment landscape within the UAE market is a strategically astute move.

He said the introduction of QR Code payment facilities for offline transactions will significantly augment the value the payment gateway - CCAvenue.ae is offering to its merchants/clients, as it will bolster the merchant’s standing in the offline payment acceptance space as well.

To further solidify its hold on offline payment space, the company is set to unveil CCAvenue TapPay (SoftPoS) in the UAE market as part of CCAvenue.ae, to offer offline payment options for merchants. This innovative payment software can be downloaded from Google Playstore, and it can transform any NFC-enabled mobile device into easy-to-use POS machines, allowing simple card payments with just a tap.

Comprehensive solutions

“The intent is to furnish comprehensive solutions – offline along with online payments, to our clients,” Patel said. Infibeam Avenues Ltd already has established a significant presence in key global markets, spanning the USA, Australia, the Mena region and beyond.

"In a bid to propel the growth of the digital payment sector in the UAE, we have unveiled QR code payment solutions for our merchants. This move is in response to the rising popularity of QR code-based mobile payments within the UAE market, a trend poised to grow in the forthcoming years. This surge is intrinsically linked to the rise of e-commerce, the digitisation of business operations, and the overarching digital transformation sweeping through the UAE economy," explained Patel.--TradeArabia News Service

