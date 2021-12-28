RIYADH - Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) has unveiled its newly remodeled showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that features its world-renowned hygienic products and solutions for businesses and homes alike under one roof. Located at the National Products Center and Chamber of Commerce, the showroom is an extension of Fine’s business model that provides customers in the capital with easy access to its diverse product portfolio.



In a short period after its official opening, the Executive President of Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center has awarded FHH with a certificate of recognition to acknowledge the great value that the showroom adds to the shopping experience for the center’s visitors. The certificate also mirrors Fine’s efforts to improve the lives of its customers and raise the bar higher in the hygiene and wellness industry.



James Michael Lafferty, Fine Hygienic Holding CEO, said: “Our newly revamped showroom allows us to provide our customers with greater access to our variety of hygienic products and solutions. Within our facility, they will learn more about the unique features of our offerings allowing them to make an informed purchasing decision. This step reflects our goal to have a best-in-class store that truly represents our brand and put our unique customer service standards into action. We look forward to welcoming our new and existing customers to our showroom, where we promise the best experience for them.”