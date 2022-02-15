ArabFinance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) announced that the total value of loans disbursed by its subsidiary Fawry Microfinance since its incorporation exceeded EGP 1 billion, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Fawry Microfinance’s portfolio grew by 67% to reach EGP 437 million on December 31st 2021, compared to EGP 265 million in the same period year ago.

The subsidiary of the EGX-listed company registered a collection rate of 98.5% at the end of 2021, as per the statement.

“The benefits of financial inclusion are growing clearer by the day […] Access to affordable financial services allows small- and medium-sized businesses, which employ the majority of Egypt’s labor,” Fawry’s CEO Ashraf Sabry commented.

According to the statement, Fawry Microfinance services are available in 25 governorates in Egypt, covering rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.