ArabFinance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) is extending collaboration with Mediterranean Shipping Company Egypt (MSC Egypt) to offer e-payment solutions in the maritime transport sector, according to an emailed press release on December 28th, 2021.

Under this cooperation, more than 15,000 customers of MSC Egypt will benefit from the services offered by Fawry, including e-payment solutions and bills settlement, in addition to, booking services provided by MSC.

This move will reduce cash transactions as per the directions of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to apply digital transformation policies in line with Egypt vision 2030.

The two companies seek to improve the quality of the services they offer by picking up smart, safe, and fast e-payment solutions as an alternative to cash transactions.

It is worth noting that MSC is a global company, operating in the shipping and logistics sector, with a presence in 155 countries.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.