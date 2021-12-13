DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have rocketed with 6,358,464 million visits in the period up to 13 December, steered by world-class music, gripping sporting events, vibrant National Days, family-friendly entertainment and sustained demand for the Expo 2020 Festive Pass.

Alicia Keys saw crowds flocking to Al Wasl Plaza on 10 December, captivating the audience with a message of love, hope, innovation, and making realities out of dreams. With her new double album, Keys, coinciding with her performance at Expo 2020, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter chose the world’s biggest global platform as the location to unveil her highly-anticipated new release because: "It just felt so perfect to launch Keys in Dubai. Expo 2020 Dubai knows no borders; it is envisioning a future we all want to create." The New Yorker’s fans around the world were able to hear her new music by logging on to view the concert at virtualexpodubai.com, helping the platform’s total number of visits to hit 30 million mark, up five million in the past week alone.

Meanwhile Manchester City footballer Pablo Zabaleta paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, sharing his interest in coaching and love for the Middle East; Indian singer Neha Kakkar regaled crowds at Jubilee Park on 12 December with a show that inspired people to live life to the fullest; the Expo World Choir, featuring singers and musicians from 142 nationalities hit all the right notes at Jubilee Stage; and popular Filipino artists Sponge Cola and Matthaios came together to tell their stories through music on 8 December.

After nine games at this year’s FIDE World Championship, Magnus Carlsen secured the one point he needed to cross the seven-point threshold to win against challenger Ian ‘Nepo’ Nepomniachtchi at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. Hot on his heels, Georgia’s grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili, the inspiration behind the wildly popular Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit, will partake in a panel discussion related to women’s empowerment challenges and achievements at the Dubai Exhibition Centre today (13 December), followed by a thrilling game between the grandmasters and Dubai Culture and Chess Club members at Al Wasl Plaza in a special choreographed show.

Further upcoming attractions include ‘Brainiac Live,’ set to electrify Jubilee Park with a wild science show on 15 December – perfect for children and adults alike – while the Jubilee stage gets into full swing on 16 December with a diverse mix of exciting global musical talent; and Egyptian singer, rapper, actor, dancer and producer Mohammed Ramadan will perform a standalone concert on Jubilee Stage on 18 December.

An immersive day out for families, Expo has plenty on offer for younger visitors, with arts and crafts, light shows, performances and a complimentary winter camp – which includes sports activities, team games and challenges run by fully qualified sports coaches. The recent launch of a new family dining offer, gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries during the week.

With Expo’s new Festive Pass unlocking unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just AED 95, on sale now until the end of December, visit numbers are expected to keep going up.

As the largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai continues to maintain robust COVID-19 measures, ensuring a safe and exceptional event for all attending. With more than 90 per cent of the UAE population fully vaccinated, Expo 2020 Dubai has required mandatory vaccination of all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers. Visitors ages 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, Expo 2020 maintains on site sanitisation stations and mandatory face-masks both indoor and outdoor.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31 March 2022, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2021.