.STOXX

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 indexerased all earlier gains on Friday and fell as much as 0.5%after a separatist leader in eastern Ukraine announced theevacuation of his breakaway region's residents to Russia.

The Russian-backed separatist leader, Denis Pushilin, saidon social media that Russia had agreed to provide accommodationfor people leaving. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2UT4CB

Germany's DAX .GDAXI , which is very sensitive to apotential conflict in Ukraine, fell more than 1% and brieflytouched its lowest level since Monday, when the index tumbled toits lowest level in four months.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Yoruk Bahceli) ((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422345; ReutersMessaging: joice.alves.reuters.com@reuters.net))