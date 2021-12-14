Euro zone government bond yields were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors focused on a likely hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

Major central banks are due to meet this week, including the Fed and the European Central Bank, to assess the risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant and to decide how and when to reduce pandemic emergency measures put in place nearly two years ago.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November, supporting views that U.S. inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time.

“Price action in rates markets suggests that the most momentous central bank decision to be made this week will be a hawkish shift from the Fed,” ING analysts said.

“This is at least what we conclude looking at the continued flattening of yield curves globally,” they added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was up 2 basis point at -0.363%.

"It would probably require a trigger to take Bunds out of their confined -0.3/-0.4% range. With the market thus close to major resistance, we prefer scaling into tactical shorts," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

French, Spain and Portuguese yields were up around 1.5 bps.

Italian bond prices – which move inversely with yields – outperformed their peers as investors think the ECB will remain dovish on pandemic concerns.

“We expect the ECB to remain supportive of BTPs, and Eurozone government bonds in general, next year, especially in the first quarter” of 2022, Unicredit analysts said.

“The 100-day correlation between BTPs and Bunds reached 85% recently, an indication that investors currently see Italy’s idiosyncratic risk as contained despite next year’s presidential election,” they argued, adding they see the German Italian yields spread close to around 125 bps in the coming months.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was flat at 0.919% after hitting a one-week low at 0.887%. The Italian-German 10-year yield spread tightened to 127 bps .

Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.32%.

DZ Bank analysts expected at this week's ECB meeting the announcement of “an increase in the supranational share (of the ECB’s total bond purchases) from 10% to 15% from which EU bonds should benefit.”

“If our expectations of a continuation of the PEPP beyond March 2022 is fulfilled, this could provide further impetus,” they said in a research note.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))