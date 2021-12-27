Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday as investors focused on central banks’ tapering while trying to assess the potential impact on markets should former ECB chief Mario Draghi leave his job as Italian prime minister.

Parliament will convene to choose a new Italian president in January, and Draghi is the leading candidate. He has said he is willing to become head of state.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 2 basis points to -0.231%, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 25 at -0.222%.

"I think borrowing costs will be more inclined to rise as governments can handle the pandemic, while central banks will probably need to raise rates to tame inflation," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

Should Draghi become head of state, analysts have said that could increase Italian risk premium, arguing that snap elections would be the worst-case scenario.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose as much as 5.5 basis points to 1.179%, its highest since Nov. 1.

"From a market perspective, there cannot be a better prime minister than Mario Draghi in Italy. His credibility is unmet by any other potential candidate who might take over," Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, CIO di NN Investment Partners, said.

However, Germany's expected less stringent fiscal policy approach might support peripheral bond prices in 2022 ahead of reform of the European Union's stability pact.

"Germany’s new political stance combined with the EU recovery plan provides a more supportive backdrop for peripheral bonds, which is the main reason why we don’t anticipate big shocks in the government bond market," van Nieuwenhuijzen added.

Any clash over EU budget rules could hit peripheral bond prices, triggering a rise in their yields, as it could mean more stringent fiscal management for the most indebted countries.

Last week, France and Italy called for the European Union's fiscal rules to allow more leeway for investments that would help the 27-nation bloc become greener and more self-sufficient in a post-pandemic world.

Borrowing costs have risen as receding worries about the Omicron variant boosted risky assets, triggering a selloff in safe-haven bonds. But that kind of correlation might not last.

"The negative correlation between stocks and bond prices (which move inversely with yields) is no longer to be taken for granted, as central banks' tapering might hurt bonds and equities the same way," Andrea Delitala, head of euro multi asset at Pictet Asset Management, said.

