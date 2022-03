LONDON- The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England rose to around 1 in 45 people in the week ending Dec. 16, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, its highest estimate so far during the pandemic.

The estimate for the previous week had been 1 in 60 people.

