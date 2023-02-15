UAE - Young people play a crucial role in combating climate change and determining the future of the planet, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said during an event in Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park.

Sheikha Shamma, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), participated as a keynote speaker in the 'Roots: Green Acts Across Generations' organised by Rabdan Academy – a government-owned educational institution.

“The youth of our nation plays an integral role in determining the future of the UAE and our planet, for their voices and actions today will drive impact for generations to come,” Sheikha Shamma, a member of the Royal family, said.

The event was attended by more than 50 students from Rabdan Academy and other national universities in the country, senior citizens, and representatives of national entities related to environmental, climate, and sustainability action, alongside experts from the private sector.

“It’s important that both public and private sector players are actively involved in guiding and empowering these young individuals to explore new solutions and adopt innovative thinking to address the ever-evolving sustainability challenges facing us.”

James Morse, president, Rabdan Academy, noted the event coincides with the announcement made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that 2023 will be the ‘Year of Sustainability’, and his call on community members and institutions to engage with related initiatives and activities.

“'Roots: Green Acts Across Generations' aims to develop and refine the skills of young people in strategic and important areas that keep pace with the rapid changes and exceptional circumstances of this era.”

Morse underlined that hosting Sheikha Shamma as a keynote speaker at this event, is a real opportunity for the participants to enrich their knowledge in issues related to environmental sustainability, climate change, clean energy, and its innovative solutions, based on her pioneering experience in this field.

'Roots: Green Acts Across Generations' focused on high-level topics that dealt with supporting national strategies for sustainability, preserving the environment and its resources for future generations, confronting the challenges of climate change, young people to adopt behaviours that focus on sustainable management of natural resources, along with other relevant areas.

During the panel discussion, Sunilan Balan, founder and managing director of German Gulf Engineering Consultants, highlighted the importance for the private sector to work together with the government on sustainability initiatives and give back to the community.

“At German Gulf, we consider this as mission-critical, and this has driven us to launch our integrated climate action campaign and energy management internship programme in association with the UAE University – In Harmony with the Community and the Environment, which aims to support the UAE in climate change initiatives and hosting of COP 28,” said Balan, who has launched ‘Energy Voices 2023’ campaign in cooperation with public educational institutions.

Later, Sheikha Shamma joined the participants in a mangrove planting activity and listened to a detailed briefing on the characteristics of mangroves and their importance in combating climate change.

