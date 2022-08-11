Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a $1.17 billion (AED4.3 billion) contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to drive offshore operational efficiencies and support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.

The five-year contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S). Over 80% of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s successful In-Country Value (ICV) program, supporting local economic growth and diversification, the UAE oil giant said in a statement.

The 13 self-propelled jack-up barges are multi-purpose assets that enable rig-less operations and maintenance with single point responsibility provided by ADNOC L&S, enabling enhanced efficiencies. The barges, which will be deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields, are equipped to support a wide scope of operations, including project work, maintenance and accommodation.

Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said: “This significant award to ADNOC Logistics & Services will help deliver our production capacity expansion in the offshore and directly support ADNOC’s strategic growth objective of 5 million barrels of daily oil production capacity by 2030."

The self-propelled jack-up barges will be hired along with manpower and equipment. The barges will be utilized for rig-less well intervention and pre- and post-drilling operations, as well as for topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities at our offshore assets.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)