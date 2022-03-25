ABU DHABI- Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has congratulated the UAE on doubling the amount of zero-carbon electricity produced at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant with the start of commercial operations from Unit 2.

In a statement on this occasion, he said, "The UAE has provided an example to nuclear newcomers throughout the development of its nuclear power programme, demonstrating strategic planning, vision and delivery in line with international standards and practices.''

''It has been a pleasure to witness the progress of the Barakah Plant, which supports the UAE in achieving its Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative."