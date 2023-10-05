UAE - MMEC Mannesmann, a leading Emirati company specialising in the oil, gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Linde Group focusing on providing innovative solutions and services that contribute to enhancing growth in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors in Abu Dhabi.

This MoU outlines a collaborative framework between the two parties.

The MoU was signed during MMEC Mannesmann's participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec 2023), in the presence of Alexander Schonfelder, the Ambassador of Germany to the UAE; Eng Anas Al Juaidi, CEO of MMEC Mannesmann; and Steffen Richter, Head of Cluster Middle East and Türkiye at Linde Group; and several officials and representatives from both organisations.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework encompassing several areas. These include developing and operating a hydrogen fueling station for vehicles, which will be located in Dubai, as well as exploring innovative hydrogen utilisation solutions, and presenting notable achievements at COP28.

Both parties will also collaborate on the development of cutting-edge technologies aimed at reducing and eliminating carbon emissions. These efforts align with national objectives and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and a low-carbon future, said a statement.

Al Juaidi said: “The signing of this MoU aligns with our commitment to strengthening cooperation with various entities in the field of oil, gas, and renewable energy. It underscores our aim to develop innovative solutions and launch strategic initiatives and projects to achieve the objectives of the National Hydrogen Strategy and accelerate the global hydrogen economy, while also achieving national targets aimed at enhancing low-emission hydrogen production by 2031.”

“We are committed to actively participating in local and international events within the renewable energy sector. These events serve as an ideal opportunity to enhance collaboration with prominent companies in the field, in addition to enhancing communication with sector leaders and specialists to exchange experiences and knowledge and find innovative solutions. We are also keen to highlight the most prominent projects currently under development and implementation, in addition to the innovative services and latest technologies that we employ in our operations,” he concluded.

In June, the two parties had signed another MoU which aimed to establish facilities and stations for supplying hydrogen fuel in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The MoU also aimed to develop innovative solutions for energy facilities that cater to electric vehicles running on hydrogen fuel cells, which will be located in Dubai.

MMEC aims to showcase its services and advanced projects during COP28 to reinforce the UAE's prominent position in the renewable energy sector.

