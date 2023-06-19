Karcher, a global leader in cleaning technology, and Beeah Group, the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their strategic collaboration in key areas of technology enhancements, such as robotic cleaning solutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, Karcher will be the preferred partner in the supply of equipment for large sweepers for Beeah’s municipal contracts. The collaboration will enable Beeah Group to leverage Kärcher’s cleaning technology to enhance waste management operations and maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in public spaces. Improved fuel efficiency and better maintenance cycles results in the equipment being operationally available for a greater period of time, aligned with UAE sustainability agenda. The forward-thinking strategy of partnering directly with the principal, rather than intermediaries will provide an unparalleled level of service and sales proposition for customers.

Joe Lahoud, managing director of Karcher Middle East, Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO of Beeah Group, and Fahad Shehail, group COO were all in attendance at the MoU signing which took place at Beeah headquarters.

Lahoud said: “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions for cleaning, waste management innovation and sustainability. The Middle East region has it sets of unique challenges in this domain and together we aim to significantly improve the way cleaning is done and waste is managed, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future.”

“We are delighted to establish a close working relationship, fostering a strong collaborative connection, with Karcher,” said Al Huraimel. “This MoU signifies our commitment to enhancing waste management practices and elevating the cleanliness standards in our communities. Kärcher’s advanced cleaning technology and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of creating a sustainable and cleaner environment. We look forward to co-developing a progressive working plan on solutions moving forward.”

This collaboration between Karcher and Beeah Group aims to drive innovation and efficiency in waste management practices, further advancing the sustainable development goals of the UAE.

This MOU marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Karcher and Beeah Group and paves the way for ground-breaking initiatives in the field of waste management and environmental sustainability. The agreement will cover not only the UAE, but Egypt and Saudi Arabia where Beeah also operates.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).