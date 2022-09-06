Ducab Group, a leading manufacturer of cables and cabling products based in the UAE, and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) have announced a new turnkey partnership aimed at strengthening the country's power transmission network.

The latest collaboration builds on EtihadWE's efforts to keep pace with urban development in the northern emirates and meet future needs of the vital sectors it provides in the regions in which it serves, said a statement from Ducab.

The project is expected to conclude in 2023, and Ducab will manage the delivery of 132kV high-voltage transmission lines between a number of EtihadWE's existing power stations.

The copper cabling is being entirely sourced, designed and manufactured within the UAE, utilising Ducab's comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities while proudly championing the 'Made in the Emirates' hallmark, it stated.

Ducab’s HV facility is the Middle East's first dedicated high voltage (60-150kV) and extra-high voltage (220-500kV) solutions provider within the group.

It operates from a manufacturing and testing facility in Dubai, serving customers in the energy sector across Mena, Europe and Asia, it added.

Group CEO Mohammad Almutawa said: "We are proud to be collaborating with EtihadWE to apply the most innovative, safe, and sustainable energy solutions available in the market today. This project is also a testament to the exceptional value that can be delivered to entities within the UAE when utilizing the local capabilities of a thriving industrial value chain."

"Ducab Group strives to exploit the best of natural resources while deploying the highest levels of standardized services, to deliver the utmost to our customers across the emirates. We aim through this collaboration to strengthen the quality of local services and maximize the potential for both the industry and the community," stated Almutawa.

EtihadWE Director General Mohammad Mohammad Saleh confirmed that the lines that Ducab is implementing are among a number of key electricity projects being set up in various regions across the northern emirates.

The projects that Ducab is implementing for EtihadWE include high-voltage cables and transmission lines with a capacity of 132 kV to connect Al Dhaid and Al Madam power stations and the same to connect Transco Khor Fakkan and Transco Al Towayyin and Saih Dibba power stations, which will run up to 60 km long and is estimated to cost about AED260 million ($71 million), he stated.

Saleh expressed pride in partnering with Ducab, that has a long experience in conventional and renewable energy systems, which led to relying on them to implement a number of important local electrical interconnection projects.

Despite global disruptions, Ducab has been able to maintain its supply chains by working with partners across the region to ensure stable operations, observed Almutawa.

The company aims to leverage its economies of scale and innovation, in addition to its firm long-term relationships with suppliers, to ensure its competitiveness in the market and maintain its service quality, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).