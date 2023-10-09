Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA has secured a $100 million contract for a major sour gas development in Abu Dhabi.

TWMA will deploy its award-winning RotoMill solution alongside its newly launched XLink cloud based real time monitoring technology across four artificial island drilling units to promote efficiency whilst minimising the project’s carbon footprint.

The five-year contract is a major milestone in the growth of TWMA’s UAE operations, with the company set to double its regional headcount to more 400 personnel to support the work.

The contract is the company’s largest in the region and will allow TWMA to upgrade its UAE office to support its growing operations across the Middle East.

TWMA will handle, process and recycle all drilling waste generated from the site. Adhering to the nation’s in-county value programme (ICV), 90 per cent of the manufacturing and fabrication work for the project will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Pierre-Marie Hinden, UAE General Manager at TWMA said: “This is a game-changing contract for the company and is a testament to our commitment to driving in-country value for the operators we support in the Middle East.

“Having been operational in the UAE for more than 10 years, this win is evidence of the hard work and persistence that our dedicated team has exhibited in recent years. I look forward to seeing what future opportunities there are in store for our growing in-country team.”

Gareth Innes, Chief Engineering and Commercial Officer at TWMA said: “This transformative award win underpins our growth plans for the Middle East and further cements TWMA’s reputation globally.

“The client has recognised TWMA’s dedication to ensuring clean and safe waste management solutions. This showcases our devotedness to promoting environmentally conscious practices across all our operations. I am incredibly proud of the growth and opportunities which our UAE team has achieved through winning this significant contract.”

