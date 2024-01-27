Tunisia - The number of valid hydrocarbon concessions in Tunisia decreased from 52 in 2010 to 16 permits, compared to a national consumption of 10 million tons of oil equivalent (toe) per year, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy said.

These data were presented on Thursday during a hearing held by the Committee on Industry, Commerce, Natural Resources, Energy and Environment, under the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), which involved three draft laws related to the exploitation of concessions of Sidi El Kilani, Rhemoura and ACHTARIUT.

The ministry added that the decrease in the number of concessions has led to a drop in the number of exploration wells and consequently the average production, despite a marked recovery in 2021.

During this hearing session, the committee members pointed out that Tunisia imports 50% of the average consumption, which requires development of its own oil resources in the field of exploration and drilling in order to meet its national needs

They underscored that the State's strategy is based on the development of local production and investment in renewable energy as well as technical alternatives to reduce energy consumption.

They stressed that the draft amendment to the Hydrocarbons law will be ready after the completion of all phases and procedures, reiterating the ongoing coordination between the legislative services in the Ministry of Industry, Mines and of Energy, in consultation with the Prime Ministry and all parties.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).