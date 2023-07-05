Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has announced its successful delivery of 800MW of 210mm Vertex modules to China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the Al Dhafra PV power plant in Abu Dhabi.

The 2GW Al Dhafra facility is set to become one of the largest single-site solar power plants worldwide. The plant has connected to grid in April of this year, said a statement from the company.

Situated approximately 35 km from the UAE capital, the Al Dhafra plant will be able to power 160,000 homes across the UAE, thanks to its deployment of approximately 3.5 million solar panels, it added.

Trina Solar said its 210mm Vertex modules are characterized by four key features that unlock a low levelized cost of energy (LCOE): high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, and high reliability. Notably, these modules have demonstrated exceptional performance in extreme environments.

Rigorous testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland on Trina Solar's 210mm Vertex 600W+ modules in Saudi Arabia, which shares a similar climate to the Al Dhafra region, showcased their outstanding photovoltaic conversion efficiency and their ability to maintain optimal performance even in high-temperature scenarios, it stated.

"We are thrilled to have successfully supplied 800MW of our cutting-edge 210mm Vertex modules to the remarkable Al Dhafra PV Power Plant project in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration showcases Trina Solar's commitment to delivering high-power, high-efficiency, and reliable solar solutions that can thrive even in the most extreme environmental conditions," stated Gonzalo de la Vina, President EMEA, Trina Solar.

The Al Dhafra project's significant capacity and contribution to carbon reduction exemplify the transformative impact of solar energy, he stated.

"As a global leader in the industry, Trina Solar is proud to play a pivotal role in the realization of one of the world's largest single-site solar power plant. We remain dedicated to our mission of 'Solar Energy for All' and will continue to drive innovation, superior performance, and sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector," he added.

