ABU DHABI – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced today a comprehensive 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The ESG strategy includes the national low-carbon power and water champion’s interim greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals and is a credible step towards achieving its net-zero ambitions by 2050.

Under the strategy, TAQA has committed to a 25% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 across the Group, including a 33% reduction of the UAE portfolio emissions compared to the 2019 baseline.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented, “We see sustainability as an opportunity and are evolving to become a champion of low carbon power and water. That means meeting the energy and water needs of today as efficiently as possible, whilst also investing in the lower carbon alternatives we need.

“ESG was put at the heart of our corporate strategy last year, and this ESG strategy and the targets are a proof of us delivering on this commitment. We have a key role to play in helping the UAE achieve its net zero by 2050 target which is reflected in our GHG emissions reduction targets.”

These are not just targets for the future, he said, adding that they represent actions that TAQA is already taking to deliver meaningful emission reductions and achieve net zero by 2050.

“As we approach COP27 and COP28 here in the UAE, the focus will be increasingly on actions and not just pledges. As a major regional utility, we are determined to play our part without compromising on the security of supply. We will also be unwavering in our pursuit of the opportunities associated with tackling climate action and in our commitment to the wider principles of ESG,” Thabet added.

TAQA will focus on the decabonasiation power and water supply, electrification across sectors, and demand-side management to support more efficient use of power and water.

The broader ESG strategy was built around six core material topics: climate change, water and effluents, occupational health and safety, diversity and equal opportunity, local community engagement and corporate governance.

TAQA aims to achieve both quantitative and qualitative ambitions across these focus areas through several new and existing initiatives.

Highlights from the 2030 ESG Strategy:

Climate Change

• Reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions across the Group by 25% and in the UAE 33% by 2030, compared to the 2019 baseline.

• Achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050.

• Enhance climate resilience by reducing risks and increasing adaptive capacity.

Water and effluents

• Reduce losses in water distribution by 25% in 2030 compared to the 2021 baseline.

• Reduce energy consumption for desalination by expanding highly efficient reverse osmosis technologies to make up two-thirds of desalination by 2030.

Occupational health and safety

• Increasing the transparency of reporting regarding occupational health and safety.

• Already, TAQA has made being ‘safe’ one of its company values as it works to cultivate a culture of safety and has several ongoing health and safety initiatives across the business.

Diversity and equal opportunity

• TAQA is also looking at improving diversity and equal opportunity across gender, age, nationality and people of determination.

• TAQA is currently monitoring these areas and will look to deploy initiatives and investments to improve these areas and has committed to having females represent 30% of its management positions by 2030.

Local community engagement

• On the social side of ESG, TAQA will be putting its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts into focus themes: Education equality and environment, aligning with several of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

• TAQA is also committing to increasing CSR spending in an economically responsible way to increase its positive impact.

Corporate governance

• TAQA has made a commitment to adopt best-practices when it comes to governance and go beyond local regulations and requirements.

• The company has set key performance indicators (KPIs) to steer the strategy and to report periodically on the ESG performance in line with reporting standards and expectations set by leading agencies.

As part of its strategy, TAQA committed to expanding renewable energy to comprise more than 30% of its power generation portfolio by 2030 and to expand efficient reverse osmosis (RO) technology to make up two-thirds of its desalination capacity by 2030.