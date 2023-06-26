Abu Dhabi Waste Management PJSC (Tadweer) and the Municipal Community Centre have launched the ‘My Sustainable City’ initiative to collect and transport green and bulky waste in Khalifa City and Mohamed Bin Zayed City. The initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience.

Under the initiative, Tadweer will allocate two days a week, Sunday and Wednesday, across two months to transport green and bulky waste in the two localities. The initiative aims to promote proper and efficient disposal of waste to meet the needs of Tadweer’s customers.

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer, said, “We are delighted to launch My Sustainable City initiative as part of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience. The initiative comes in line with Tadweer’s efforts to promote proper and effective waste management and establish Abu Dhabi’s global position as a sustainable city. We will continue to launch and be part of initiatives that support the efforts for building a sustainable future and achieve a circular economy.

“We look forward to joining efforts with the Municipal Community Centre to enhance community awareness and promote the adoption of the best environmental practices for the safe and secure disposal of green waste in the emirate.”

The Municipal Community Centre affirmed its commitment to supporting strategic partners in implementing initiatives for protecting the environment. The move comes as part of the centre’s commitment to following the best practices to consolidate the values of environmental sustainability, preserve the health and safety of society, and raise awareness on environmental issues and the importance of protecting the environment.

Talal Ali Al Ahbabi of the Municipal Community Centre said, “The centre’s participation in this special initiative with Tadweer involves educating community members on proper waste disposal methods and raising environmental awareness through social media and text messages. The initiative reflects the solid relations between the two parties and their commitment to achieving the highest levels of public hygiene and promoting proper waste management and transportation practices, to preserve the visual aspect of our city."

The Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience enables effortless customer experiences across Abu Dhabi and positions the emirate as a leader in the field. The pioneering new model is benchmarked against international standards. The launch of the new model followed a successful pilot phase in three government entities: the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and Department of Community Development (DCD), which streamlined customer journeys by almost 50 per cent on average, enabling quicker completion times and fewer touchpoints.