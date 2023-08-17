PVH, a global manufacturer and supplier of solar trackers with headquarters in Spain, has announced the signing of its second major contract with Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply 805 MW trackers for a solar project in the city of Ar Rass, in the Saudi province of Qassim.

The project is included in the National Renewable Energy Program and will be overseen by the Saudi Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (MEIM) as a strategic initiative under the “Saudi Vision 2030” initiative.

The Spanish group said all solar trackers for the Ar Rass project will come from PVH’s recently opened factory in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), renovated with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes.

The Jeddah plant is the second manufacturing centre of the company, which opened its first factory in Valencia (Spain) more than ten years ago, where it maintains its headquarters.

These two plants will be joined this year by a third production center, which the company has already opened in Houston. Between the three, PVH expects to reach an annual production of over 20GW.

On the supply deal, Surmai Kaushik, the VP Sales, AMEA at PVH, said: "Ar Rass is an important milestone in PVH’s trajectory in Saudi Arabia. In large projects like this we showcase the strength that local manufacturing and expertise of working in extremely harsh environment brings to our products and onsite services."

"The trackers, we are supplying, are specifically designed to withstand high temperatures and sandstorms while the advanced safety features will ensure its stable operation and corrosion resistance with an estimated life of 25 years," explained Kaushik.

"Around 132,000 homes, will be powered through this mega project and while offsetting 1.5 million tons of emissions per year," he noted.

"We have worked very hard to ensure that our product showcases the most optimized design working alongside the EPC to lower the LCOE while maximizing the local content," he stated.

The third largest solar tracker supplier in the world, PVH is a reputed name in innovative trackers, structures and control solutions sector.

It has successfully deployed over 28 GW across five continents, gathering a global market share of more than 10%.

The company remains to be the leading tracker manufacturer in Europe, Middle East, and Australia, and this collaboration solidifies the ongoing relation between PVH and L&T, which has already generated an impressive pipeline of 8 GW in Saudi Arabia, he added.

