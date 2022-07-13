UAE - SirajPower has reached a 10-year agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Cleanco Waste Treatment (CWT) to launch a fully financed 2 MVA solar-diesel-battery project.

The project will offer Cleanco reliable power via a hybrid system consisting of solar photovoltaic (PV), diesel generator, and battery, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Hence, this solution will support CWT’s currently diesel-powered waste treatment plant to cut its fuel consumption, operational expenditures, and carbon footprint.

The Chairman of SirajPower, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, said: "SirajPower is one of the few companies operating in the GCC offering and implementing comprehensive hybrid solar energy solutions to the clients, and we are delighted to be partnering with Cleanco Waste Treatment to implement a rare, fully financed solar-diesel-battery project."

The CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment, Khalid Khouri, added: "Safe waste management and disposal is an essential component of ensuring fewer waste materials go to the general waste stream, and more importantly reducing negative impacts on the environment."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).