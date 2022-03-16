UAE - Shell Markets Middle East (Shell) has signed an agreement with United Motors and Heavy Equipment (UMHE) to become the official distributor of its industrial lubricants’ products in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The companies will leverage each other’s strengths to bring world-class products to the UAE’s capital.

As part of the agreement Shell will supply UMHE — a subsidiary of Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group and a leading UAE civil engineering and building construction contractor — its top-quality lubricants products and solutions, catering to a diverse portfolio of industries ranging from industrial to manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and power.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ali Al Janabi, Country Chairman of Shell Group of Companies in the UAE, Haytham Yehia, General Manager Shell Middle East, Abdulla Darwish Alketbi, Group Managing Director Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group, and Afaf Al Kontar, Chief Operating Officer, UMHE.

Commenting on the announcement, Yehia said: “This partnership will allow us to meet the increasing demand for high quality lubricants and enhance product accessibility for our growing customer-base.”

Meanwhile, Alketbi said: “Through this partnership, we will now have access to distribute a high-quality product portfolio from Shell’s lubricants, which we are confident, will further enhance our distribution efforts in this market.”

