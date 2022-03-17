Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has completed the construction and operation of two 33/11 kV distribution stations in the central region, at a cost of more than AED80 million ($22 million).

The project, implemented by Sewa's Department of Energy Transmission, is part of its ambitious development plans and endeavour to meet the increasing demand for energy, said a statement from Sewa.

It strengthens the old electrical network, feeds the safari park, changes the lines with ground cables, feeds the Madam area and its surroundings, and modifies and improves the power quality, it added.

Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department, said Sewa was working to implement a strategy that supports development plans in all Sharjah cities and regions to provide the advanced infrastructure that meets the increasing energy demand.

Tthe strategic plan for the development of energy transmission and distribution projects for 2022 includes implementing several vital and necessary projects that contribute to achieving the stability of electrical networks, stated Al Tunaiji.

The plan provides for the implementation of two power transmission stations of 220 kV, one 132 kV station, and 11 33 kV station, in addition to several projects to improve and develop networks and upgrade stations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).